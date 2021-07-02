Act Two Investors LLC Has $33.34 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Act Two Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 7.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,784,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.83. 20,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.