Act Two Investors LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 143,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. 261,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,039,382. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

