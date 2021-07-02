Acuity Brands Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,375 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,492% compared to the typical daily volume of 212 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.13. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.12 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,900,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Acuity Brands by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,913,000 after buying an additional 310,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,056,000 after buying an additional 221,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,372,000 after buying an additional 209,277 shares during the last quarter.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.