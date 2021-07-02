Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.90% of Adecoagro worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 129,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

