Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,936 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adecoagro by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Adecoagro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 61,910 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Adecoagro by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of AGRO opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.79 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.