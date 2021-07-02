adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €330.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €363.00 ($427.06) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €311.25 ($366.18).

FRA ADS opened at €314.30 ($369.76) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €288.55. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

