Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $92.67. 419,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,902,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

