Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 3.5% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.75 and last traded at $92.67. 419,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,902,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.52.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.74.
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.04.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
