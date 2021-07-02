Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$6.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

AAV stock opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.54 and a 12 month high of C$5.07. The company has a market cap of C$951.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.93.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

