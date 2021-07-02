ADW Capital Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

ADW Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,631,000. PLBY Group comprises 5.6% of ADW Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. 29,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.