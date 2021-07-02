AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $109.87, but opened at $105.67. AeroVironment shares last traded at $97.04, with a volume of 3,325 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $3,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

