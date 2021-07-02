Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%.

Shares of AFMD opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

