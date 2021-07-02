Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AFMD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 131,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,673. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 288,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affimed by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

