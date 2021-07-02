AGF Investments America Inc. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments America Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,615. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $128.76 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

