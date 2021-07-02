AGF Investments America Inc. Reduces Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 3.8% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Tetra Tech worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.21. 7,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.42.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.