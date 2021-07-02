AGF Investments Inc. Has $71.20 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256,923 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Synchrony Financial worth $71,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.06. 117,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.84. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

