AGF Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.37. 79,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

