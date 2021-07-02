AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 114,296 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $77,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Primerica by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Primerica by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.14.

Primerica stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $151.29. 657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

