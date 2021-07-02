AGF Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,668 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mondelez International worth $119,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,975,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,629,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,124,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.72. 124,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,705. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

