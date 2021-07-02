AGF Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,400. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.31 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

