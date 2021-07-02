AGF Investments LLC Has $823,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,919 shares of company stock worth $69,810,398 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $679.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,145,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.12 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

