AGF Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,461 shares of company stock worth $17,975,861. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.42. 193,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $238.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.53. The company has a market capitalization of $464.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

