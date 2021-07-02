AGF Investments LLC Sells 3,810 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 4,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

