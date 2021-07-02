AGF Investments LLC Sells 484 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 200,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,014,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 112.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $52.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,501.80. 83,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,364.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

