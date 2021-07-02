Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGPYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of AGPYY stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. Agile Group has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $7.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.00%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

