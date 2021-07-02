Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGIO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. On average, analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

