Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.29

Air Canada (TSE:AC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.29 and traded as low as C$25.37. Air Canada shares last traded at C$25.50, with a volume of 2,454,038 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.43.

Get Air Canada alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.30.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.