Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,462 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,476. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.