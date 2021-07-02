Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

