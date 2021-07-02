Algert Global LLC Acquires 46,800 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,197,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 85,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,645 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 72.48% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

