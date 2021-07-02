Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RPAI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

