Algert Global LLC Lowers Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth $91,278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 207,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 27,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $80.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

