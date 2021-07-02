Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,025,792.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.