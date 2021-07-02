Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 4,850 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.