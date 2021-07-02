Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 4,954 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE HI opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

