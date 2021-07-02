Algert Global LLC Sells 11,250 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKHS. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WKHS opened at $15.64 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a current ratio of 26.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 2.67.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

