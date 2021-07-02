Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA traded down $4.89 on Friday, hitting $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.