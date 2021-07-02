Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATD.B. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.93.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$36.03 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The stock has a market cap of C$49.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

