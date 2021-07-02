Alliance Global Partners Boosts Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $6.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Boxlight stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 23.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at $1,643,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.