Alliance Global Partners Cuts ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Price Target to $13.75

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $18.50 to $13.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -1.23. ReShape Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $32.31.
