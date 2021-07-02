Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $453.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $459.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $425.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

