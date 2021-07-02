Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $375,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.13. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.61.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

