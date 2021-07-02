Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $34.30 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

