Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $356,000 Stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,622 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TA. BMO Capital Markets raised TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $447.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.16.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

