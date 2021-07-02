Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $268,000 in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.26% of AgroFresh Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.07 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

