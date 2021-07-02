Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.