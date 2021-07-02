Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,205 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CAI International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

CAI opened at $55.77 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

