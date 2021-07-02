AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Up 216.0% in June

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE NIE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 98,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

