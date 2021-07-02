Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Position Increased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up about 2.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 6.16% of Allison Transmission worth $275,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75,656 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.92. 2,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

