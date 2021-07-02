Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 102.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALLO. B. Riley assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 8,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,864. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

