Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Price Reaches $0.0749 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Alpha Impact has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $450,017.21 and $7,054.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00045473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00128594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00169505 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,643.03 or 1.00078274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.